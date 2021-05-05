East Texas students recognized as Ford Leadership Scholars

“These 10 students are leaders in the making & we know through the leadership skills learned, they will reach incredible heights," said director Jennifer Jackson.

TYLER, Texas — More than 100 Texas FFA members applied for the association’s Ford Leadership Scholars Program this year, and two local students were selected as recipients among just eight other students in the state of Texas.

Caden Black of Whitehouse High School and Joseph Nelson of Gilmer High School both said they are honored to be part of the 10 Ford Leadership Scholars.

Through the Texas FFA (Future Farmers of America) Foundation and Texas FFA Association’s partnership with Ford Motor Company and Texas Ford Dealers, the top students are chosen for the hands-on leadership program that gives them a $1,000 scholarship and requires them to start a community project.

“The Ford Leadership Scholars program has grown immensely over the years and we’re thrilled to see the projects that our upcoming class have planned to benefit their community,” said Jennifer Jackson, Texas FFA Association executive director. “These 10 students are leaders in the making and we know that through the leadership skills learned, they will reach incredible heights.”

Black, a senior at Whitehouse High School, has been heavily involved on campus and in the community with programs such as the Youth Community Council, Whitehouse High School band, Whitehouse FFA and more.