Rusk County students 'learn, grow, eat and go'

During the 12-week course, classes were held twice a week and weekly lesson presenters were members of Rusk County L.E.A.N. Coalition & Rusk County Master Gardeners.

KILGORE, Texas — The first full week of December marked the semester completion of a very rewarding and successful collaboration of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s “Learn, Grow, Eat, & Go” (LGEG) program with Full Armor Christian Academy third and fourth grades, Leverett’s Chapel third grade, Laneville fourth grade, and Rusk County Home School Cooperative third, fourth and fifth grades.

The interactive classroom-to-garden experience taught youth via the four program components:

LEARN had to do with the classroom curriculum activities that taught the students about growing vegetables

GROW had to do with participation in growing a vegetable garden

EAT had to do with the nutrition component and focused on teaching nutritional value of foods

GO had to do with the importance of physical activity and how working in a garden can provide exercise.

During the 12-week course, LGEG classes were held twice a week at each school, and weekly lesson presenters were members of Rusk County L.E.A.N. Coalition and Rusk County Master Gardeners.