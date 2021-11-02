UT Tyler now offers secure mobile ID cards for campus community

UT Tyler is the first UT system school to partner with Transact for implementation.

TYLER, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler announced Tuesday the university now offers secure mobile ID cards for the campus community.

UT Tyler is the first UT System institution to move forward and provide a digital campus ID option for students, faculty and staff. With mobile IDs, the campus community can complete any action that would have previously required a physical ID card with just their iPhone, Apple Watch or Android phone.

Users simply place their ready device near a campus card reader. Transact is the campus credential solution provider offering NFC-enabled digital IDs for UT Tyler. The move from physical cards to the Mobile P2 Card on iPhone, Apple Watch or Android phones allows for transactions that are safe and convenient.

UT Tyler can also issue school IDs remotely without the need to see students in-person or print and mail physical cards, creating a more cost-effective and environmentally friendly process.

“We are excited to partner with Transact in offering this secure access option to our students,” said Kim Laird, EdD, UT Tyler senior vice president for business affairs and chief operating officer for academic affairs. “Our students are exceptionally tech-savvy. They balance multiple competing academic and professional priorities, daily. Never without their electronic device, they are now assured safe and secure access to campus resources at any time.”

The Mobile P2 Card on iPhone, Apple Watch or Android phones is also protected by multi factor authentication to ensure only the user can access their own account, even if someone else knows their password. To set up their mobile school ID, users must download the eAccounts app, authenticate with their university credentials, and then add their Mobile P2 Card to Apple Wallet or Google Pay.

Traditional cards are not being phased out and can still be used on campus, Laird added. The UT Tyler community may email cashiers@uttyler.edu for set-up assistance. For more information, visit uttyler.edu/sbs/mobile-p2. “UT Tyler supports 10,000 students across six colleges, so innovative solutions like our mobile IDs don’t just modernize the experience, they make it more efficient for everyone on campus,” said Danny Johnson, Transact vice president and director of sales.

“UT Tyler provides a wealth of learning opportunities and dynamic programs, and now it will provide a simplified experience for students, faculty and administrators as well.” Transact is the leader in innovative payment solutions for a connected campus. Its highly configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem simplifies the student experience across the full spectrum of student life.

Transact’s offerings include integrated solutions for tuition and other student expense payments, multi-purpose campus IDs, and campus commerce. With a long-standing reputation of serving the education community, Transact proudly assists millions of students each year with its innovative products and solutions. For more information, visit www.transactcampus.com.