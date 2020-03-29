NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — One day after reporting its second confirmed case of COVID-19, Nacogdoches County issued a stay-at-home order.

As of Sunday evening, Nacogdoches County has two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Beginning at noon on Monday, the county will begin its shelter-in-place order.

Persons within the county will be allowed to county for essential business only and must maintain the practice of social distancing. Businesses not considered essential are also required to cease operations unless employees are able to work from home.

All pubic and private gatherings of 10 or more people are also prohibited.

Residents may still go outside for activities such as walking, running, hiking or biking as long as they practice social distancing.

Failure to abide by the order may result in a fine up to $1,000 and/or 180-day jail sentence. The shelter in place order is expected to last until April 7, unless otherwise continued.

You can read the full declarations for Nacogdoches County and the City of Nacogdoches by tapping on the attached links.

Meanwhile, Nacogdoches ISD announced the district will stop mobile meal delivery for students after Monday.

Meals will still be available for curbside pickup at the following locations:

Emeline Carpenter Elementary

BQJ Elementary

Fredonia Elementary

Mike Moses Middle School

NISD Central Kitchen.

McMichael Middle School (Begins March 31)

All curbside locations will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Beginning Tuesday, packets containing education resources will be available at NISD in water-resistant containers for parents to pick up at each campus.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the East Texas region:

Angelina County - 3

Bowie County - 1

Cass County - 1

Cherokee County - 2

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 5

Henderson County - 1

Harrison County - 1

Hopkins County - 1

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 2

Rusk County - 3

Smith County - 31, 1 death

Shelby County - 1

Upshur County - 1

Van Zandt County - 1, 1 death

