UT Health East Texas EMS extends service to Panola County residents

UT Health East Texas EMS has confirmed they will expand services in Panola County this summer.

According to UT Health East Texas, the Panola County Commissioners Court approved the contract for UT Health EMS to provide ground ambulance and helicopter service to six East Texas counties covering more than 4,600 square miles beginning on June 28.

“With more than 50 ambulances, three active helicopters and one helicopter in reserve that are strategically located across the region, our emergency teams are equipped to provide rapid access to care across East Texas,” said UT Health East Texas EMS CEO John Smith. “We are thrilled to extend our reach to Panola County and honored to start serving the residents of Panola County with the high quality care we are known for throughout East Texas.”

Three new state-of-the art ambulances will be dedicated to the area and an upgrade will be made to the EMS office on 1724 Ballpark Road in Panola County, said UT EMS.

UT EMS said they will continue to honor the previous EMS provider's membership until they expire and after the expiration, residents can sign with a UT Health EMS membership at the discounted renewal price.