TYLER, Texas — Multiple East Texas school districts have canceled classes for Friday, February 8, due to an increase in absences stemming from illnesses.

The current Walgreens Flu Index ranks the Tyler-Longview (Lufkin and Nacogdoches) area as No. 1 in the nation for flu activity.

As a state, Texas is currently third in the rankings behind Mississippi and Nebraska.

CBS19 has compiled a list of school districts who will be closed:

Eustace ISD - Classes will resume as normal on Monday, February 11.

Even though school is canceled, the district says all athletic events will continue as scheduled.

RELATED: Eustace ISD cancels classes Friday due to illnesses

Gladewater ISD - Classes will resume as normal on Monday, February 11.

District officials tell CBS19, students and faculty will make up the missed day on Thursday, March 7.

RELATED: Gladewater ISD cancels classes Friday for illness

Mt. Vernon ISD - Classes will resume as normal on Tuesday, February 12, as Monday, February 11, is a staff development day.

All elementary and junior high events scheduled to take place after school are also canceled. The boy’s basketball games against Commerce, slated for Friday night, will carry on as planned, as well as a couple of other off-campus high school extra-curricular events.

RELATED: Mt. Vernon ISD cancels classes for Thursday, Friday due to flu

LaPoynor ISD - Classes will resume as normal on Monday, February 11.

RELATED: LaPoynor ISD cancels classes for Thursday, Friday due to illnesses

Oakwood ISD - Classes will resume Monday. All athletic events planned for Saturday will go on as planned.

RELATED: Oakwood ISD cancels classes Friday due to illness

Murchinson ISD - Classes will resume Monday.

- Classes will resume Monday. Linden-Kildare - Classes will resume Monday. All extra-curricular activities to go on as planned.

TIPS ON PREVENTING THE FLU

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The single best way to prevent seasonal flu is to get vaccinated each year, but good health habits like covering your cough and washing your hands often can help stop the spread of germs and prevent respiratory illnesses like the flu.

There also are flu antiviral drugs that can be used to treat and prevent flu.

The tips below will help you learn about steps you can take to protect yourself and others from flu and help stop the spread of germs:

Avoid close contact - Avoid close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick too.

- Avoid close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick too. Stay home when you are sick - If possible, stay home from work, school, and errands when you are sick. This will help prevent spreading your illness to others.

- If possible, stay home from work, school, and errands when you are sick. This will help prevent spreading your illness to others. Cover your mouth and nose - Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. It may prevent those around you from getting sick. Flu and other serious respiratory illnesses, like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), whooping cough, and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), are spread by cough, sneezing, or unclean hands.

- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. It may prevent those around you from getting sick. Flu and other serious respiratory illnesses, like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), whooping cough, and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), are spread by cough, sneezing, or unclean hands. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth - Germs are often spread when a person touches something that is contaminated with germs and then touches his or her eyes, nose, or mouth.

- Germs are often spread when a person touches something that is contaminated with germs and then touches his or her eyes, nose, or mouth. Practice other good health habits - Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work or school, especially when someone is ill. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious food.

- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work or school, especially when someone is ill. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious food. Wash your hands - Washing your hands often will help protect you from germs. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

PREVENTING THE FLU AT SCHOOL

Parents are encouraged to find out about plans their child’s school, child care program or college has if an outbreak of the flu or another illness occurs and whether flu vaccinations are offered on-site.

Make sure your child’s school, child care program or college routinely cleans frequently touched objects and surfaces and that they have a good supply of tissues, soap, paper towels, alcohol-based hand rubs and disposable wipes on-site.

Ask how sick students and staff are separated from others and who will care for them until they can go home.

PREVENTING THE FLU AT WORK

In order to avoid an outbreak at work, find out about your employer’s plans if an outbreak of flu or another illness occurs and whether flu vaccinations are offered on-site.

Routinely clean frequently touched objects and surfaces, including doorknobs, keyboards and phones, to help remove germs.

Make sure your workplace has an adequate supply of tissues, soap, paper towels, alcohol-based hand rubs and disposable wipes.

Train others on how to do your job so they can cover for you in case you or a family member gets sick and you have to stay home.

If you begin to feel sick while at work, go home as soon as possible.

EDITOR'S NOTE: If more local school districts decide to cancel classes, this list will be updated.