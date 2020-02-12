1 arrested for failing to register as sex offender, possession in Henderson County

The man was arrested after a warrant was signed for his arrest for failing to register as a sex offender.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A wanted sex offender has been arrested in Henderson County.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Ronnie Gilmore had a warrant issued for his arrest after failing to register as a sex offender.

Gilmore was arrested after a deputy saw him waling down St. Louise Drive.

The deputy noticed a black zipper pouch under the patrol car. The bag contained methamphetamine.

Gilmore admitted to removing the bag from his pocket and kicking it under the vehicle.

Gilmore is in the Henderson County Jail on a felony warrant and charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.