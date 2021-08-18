Woman dead, man injured in Rusk County crash

The crash remains under investigation.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in Rusk County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, troopers responded to a fatal crash on Farm-to-Market Road 225, just south of Henderson.

The preliminary crash report indicates the driver of a 2016 Kia Forte was traveling southbound on FM 225 at the same time the driver of a 2016 Kia Optima was traveling northbound on the same roadway. The driver of the Forte crossed the center stripe and struck the Optima.

The driver of the Forte was identified as Shaun Cooper, 39, of Mount Enterprise. Cooper was flown to to a Tyler hospital and is in critical condition.

The driver of the Optima was identified as Conshneka Williams, 36, of Longview. Williams was also flown to a Tyler hospital where she later died.