Woman dead, 2 teens in critical condition following Smith County crash

The crash remains under investigation.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — On person is dead and two others are in critical condition following a Sunday afternoon crash in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 1:10 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Spur 364, just west of Tyler.

The preliminary crash report indicates the driver of a pickup was traveling west on Spur 364 at the same time, the driver of a car was traveling east on the same roadway.

DPS says the driver of the pickup, identified as Jeffery Harmon, 19, of Tyler, crossed into the eastbound lane and struck the car, driven by Holly Lewis, 48, of Brownsboro.

Harmon was taken to a Tyler hospital and is in critical condition.

Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken to a local funeral home. A 17-year-old female passenger in Lewis' vehicle was also taken to a Tyler hospital, also in critical condition.