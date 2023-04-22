1 man dead, another injured after pedestrian wreck involving 18-wheeler in Marshall

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured and no charges will be filed.

MARSHALL, Texas — One man is dead and another is injured after they were hit by an 18-wheeler in Marshall in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Police said first responders responded to the 5100 block of S. East End Blvd. around 2:15 a.m. to find an 18-wheeler had struck two pedestrians. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Their identities are not being released at this time as family has not been notified yet, police said.