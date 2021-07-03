1st of 2 arrested in fatal Tyler restaurant shooting

One of two men accused of killing a woman at a Tyler daiquiri shop has been arrested.

TYLER, Texas — One of two men accused of killing a woman at a Tyler daiquiri shop on June 25 has been arrested.

Jaderick Willis, 21, of Jacksonville, was charged with murder on Friday in connection with the death of Tylsha Brown, 46, of Katy. He remains in the Smith County Jail on a $750,000 bond, according to Smith County Jail records.

Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, a 22-year-old male from Jacksonville, is still wanted in connection with this murder on a $750,000 bond.

Brown was killed after multiple rounds were fired at and around New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris in Tyler on June 15 at 11:30 p.m.