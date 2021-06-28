HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Police identify 'armed and dangerous' suspect wanted in connection with fatal shooting at Tyler restaurant

Please contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department has obtained a warrant for a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting at a Tyler restaurant late Friday night.

Police are currently searching for Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, 22, of Jacksonville. He is wanted for the murder of Tylsha Brown, 46, of Katy, who died from her injuries after being shot while celebrating her birthday at New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris, located at 3709 Troup Highway, around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

The TPD says Lofton should be considered armed and dangerous. When arrested, he will be booked into the Smith County Jail on $750,000 bond.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Tyler police responded to New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris on reports of a shooting. Witnesses stated several people had been shot by multiple shooters.

Officers arrived and determined three people were shot and multiple shooters used several different caliber weapons. Witnesses told police a disturbance occurred in the parking lot and people began shooting. Several rounds went into the restaurant and numerous casings were found in the north side of the parking lot. Bullet casings were also found scattered throughout the parking lot of Don Benito’s, a restaurant beside New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital. Brown died from her injuries. Jaderick Willis, 21, of Jacksonville, and Jalen Cavitt, 20, of Alabama, are both stable.

If anybody has any information on Lofton's whereabouts or any additional tips, please contact the TPD at (903) 531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.