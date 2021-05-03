1 person shot at Amaros Training Facility in Overton

Investigators working an event at the horse training facility Saturday were able to arrest the suspect after bystanders who observed the crime held the man down.

OVERTON, Texas — One person was shot Saturday after a man fired several rounds at an event at the Amaros Training Facility in Overton.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, two investigators were working an event at the training facility when one of the investigators observed a Hispanic male produce a handgun and fired several rounds.

One person was shot in the hand.

Investigators ran to the scene and located the suspect, who was being held down and beat on by civilians who observed the crime.

The man was transported to a local hospital and treated for several substantial injuries.

Several warrants will be issued for the man’s arrest.

Two other people were arrested at the scene, David Gonzalez and charged with assault on a peace officer and Juan Martinez-Cerda was arrested for evading arrest.

The suspect’s name will be released at his arraignment.