18-wheeler driver charged with evading arrest after leading officials on a pursuit in Nacogdoches County

Officials said they chased Ed Solomon across Nacogdoches County, into Central Heights and towards Rusk County where the pursuit ended near County Road 140.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — An Illinois man driving an 18-wheeler was charged with evading arrest after he lead police on chase across Nacogdoches County Monday morning.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, Ed Solomon, 61, refused to pull over at the request of the company he worked for, so NCSO deputies were dispatched to assist with stopping him north on U.S. 259.

Officials said the Nacogdoches Police Department officers and NCSO deputies chased Solomon across Nacogdoches County, into Central Heights and towards Rusk County.

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office was notified and send deputies to deploy spike strips along a portion of the highway near County Road 140. The spike strips punctured several of the truck’s tires, bringing the pursuit to an end, officials said.