The car rolled over and caught on fire, the department said on Facebook.

CUSHING, Texas — A driver was taken to the hospital for injuries after escaping a burning vehicle that crashed north of Cushing Friday night.

According to the Lilbert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department, the vehicle left the roadway of FM 225 north of Cushing at the Rusk County line around 11 p.m.