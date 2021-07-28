18-year-old motorcyclist dead in two-vehicle crash in Smith Couty

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Christopher Gatlin, 18, of Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — The Department of Public Safety is investigated a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened on Thursday, July 22 in Smith County.

The crash happened around midnight on FM-2015 approximately three miles north of the city of Tyler in Smith County.

Preliminary reports indicate that the driver of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma towing a trailer had exited off of eastbound IH-20 and was crossing FM-2015 to reenter the interstate eastbound.

At the same time, the driver of a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling north on FM-2015 and struck the back right side of the towed trailer.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Christopher Gatlin, 18, of Tyler. Gatlin was pronounced at the scene by Judge Meredith and was taken to Lighthouse Funeral Home in Tyler.