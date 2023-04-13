2 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash on HWY 31

The crash remains under investigation.

TYLER, Texas — Two people are dead and two others were injured following a two-vehicle crash near Tyler.

On Sunday, April 9, around 5:25 a.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash on State Highway 31, just east of Tyler.

The preliminary investigation indicates a Toyota, driven by Tanaya R. Scott, 21, of Whitehouse, was traveling west on SH 31, at the same time a Honda, driven by Tessa D. Bridges, 24, of Longview, was traveling east.

DPS says the Toyota crossed the center line into the oncoming lane and hit the Honda head-on.

Scott and Bridges were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Passengers in Scott's vehicle identified as Blake Lee, 28, of Tyler, and Kaylee Choice, 21, of Whitehouse, were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.