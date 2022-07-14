2 firefighters taken to hospital after cigarette causes Wood County fire

"Please keep our firefighter family in your prayers tonight," Perryville VFD said in the Facebook post.

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Two firefighters were taken to the hospital after officials say a cigarette thrown out of a window caused three structures in Wood County to catch fire Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department pointed to a cigarette as the cause of the blaze. The flames damaged three structures in the Holly Lake area on FM 14 and County Road 3900.

Five fire departments responded, including Holly Lake, Hainesville, Ogburn, Hawkins and Perryville. Two of the firefighters had to be taken to the hospital for heat-related issues.