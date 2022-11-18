2 men accused of killing Tyler man during home robbery set for jury trial in March

Christopher Frank Eiglebiger, 33, was found dead in the 800 block of Crosby Street in Tyler on May 13, 2021.

TYLER, Texas — Two Tyler men accused of killing a man during a home robbery in May last year are currently set to go to trial this upcoming spring.

Dakevian Beniot Scroggins, 27, and Zaccheus Dunn, 23, are charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of Christopher Frank Eiglebiger, 33, on May 13, 2021.

Scroggins and Dunn both appeared in the 7th District Court for a pre-trial hearing Friday. No plea offer was made for either men.

The state chose not to seek the death penalty for both Scroggins or Dunn. Their next hearing is set for Feb. 23, according to the court.

Prosecutors will have to choose which case will go to trial first. Currently, the first trial will begin March 23 with jury selection, the court said.

If a person is found guilty of capital murder and the state is not seeking the death penalty, they face life in prison without parole.

Eiglebiger was found dead in the 800 block of Crosby Street in Tyler.

Police said officers learned around 7:30 a.m. May 13 that Eiglebiger had been shot numerous times at his home. Evidence led police to believe Eiglebiger’s death was targeted.

Dunn was arrested May 14. Scroggins was named a suspect in June and evaded police for more than a month before his July 25 arrest. A group of agencies worked to arrest Scroggins after he was placed on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted fugitives list.