4 dogs, 1 hedgehog killed in Lufkin house fire

LUFKIN, Texas — Four dogs and a hedgehog are dead after a Friday house fire in Lufkin that has been declared accidental.

According to the city of Lufkin, firefighters responded around noon to the 400 block of Whitehouse Drive to find a two-story home with heavy smoke.

Upon entering the front door, fire crews located four dogs had succumbed to smoke inhalation. Firefighters tried CPR on the dogs but it was not successful, according to the city of Lufkin.

A hedgehog was also found dead in the home, the city said. The owners were not at home when the fire occurred.

"Please say a prayer for this family as they lost their fur babies - Moose, a favorite among the neighbors, Mijo, Stormy, and Piper," City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth said.