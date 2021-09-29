5th lawsuit filed against Longview doctor accused of sexually assaulting child patients

Matt Elza Hipke, 59, was charged in August 2020 with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14.

A fifth civil lawsuit has been filed against a Longview doctor who was accused this past year of sexually assaulting boys during counseling sessions.

Hipke and his practice, Adolescent Care Team, which has since closed, now face five civil lawsuits on behalf of nearly a dozen children.