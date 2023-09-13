Gov. Abbott announces over $1 million grants going towards veteran organizations

TYLER, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday that over $1 million grants were awarded to nine Fund for Veterans' Assistance organizations across East Texas as part of the Texas Veterans Commission's Big Check Tour.
The funding will help more than 1,800 veterans and their families in over 30 counties.
“These Fund for Veterans’ Assistance grants will help veterans in East Texas and their families receive critical services they need to thrive," Abbott said.
The organizations that were awarded include:
- Ark-Tex Council of Governments: a $5,000 grant for financial assistance
- Cass County: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance
- Community Services of Northeast Texas, Inc: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance
- Deep East Texas Council of Governments and Economic Development District: a $235,000 grant for home modification
- East Texas Council of Governments: a $250,000 grant for transportation programs and services
- East Texas Veterans Community Council: a $250,000 grant for support services
- Habitat for Humanity of Smith County: a $200,000 grant for home modification
- Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity: a $200,000 grant for home modification
- The Salvation Army of Lufkin: a $100,000 grant for financial assistance