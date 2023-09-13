Gov. Abbott announces over $1 million grants going towards veteran organizations

The funding will help more than 1,800 veterans and their families in over 30 counties.

TYLER, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday that over $1 million grants were awarded to nine Fund for Veterans' Assistance organizations across East Texas as part of the Texas Veterans Commission's Big Check Tour.

“These Fund for Veterans’ Assistance grants will help veterans in East Texas and their families receive critical services they need to thrive," Abbott said.

The organizations that were awarded include: