Annual Tyler asphalt improvements to include Grande Boulevard high friction surface, others

The 2023 asphalt enhancement project includes $4,185,282.92 for 25 lane miles of pavement improvements and $38,497.50 for repainting traffic lane markings.

TYLER, Texas — On Wednesday, the Tyler City Council approved a nearly $5 million contract with Reynolds and Kay, LTD., for the 2023 Asphalt Enhancement Project.

The project is funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program, Tyler Water Utilities fund and the Traffic Department general funds. The construction is expected to begin in April and be complete by January 2024.

The 2023 asphalt enhancement project includes over $4.18 million for 25 lane miles of pavement improvements and almost $38,500 for repainting traffic lane markings on city streets throughout the community.

The contract also includes $510,779.25 for installing a high-friction surface treatment on West Grande Boulevard between Gleneagles Drive and Shady Oaks Drive, where there have been several deadly and multiple non-fatal crashes over the past 10 years.

About $260,000 of the funding is for pavement improvements to Tyler Water Utilities facilities at Lake Tyler.

Streets to receive asphalt improvement include: