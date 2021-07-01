Police obtain arrest warrant for 2nd 'armed and dangerous' person in connection with Tyler shooting; suspect was recently released from hospital

According to the Tyler Police Department, officials are searching for Jaderick Willis, 21, of Jacksonville. He is wanted in connection with the murder of Tylsha Brown, 46, of Katy, who died from her injuries after being shot while celebrating her birthday at New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris, located at 3709 Troup Highway, around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. Police say Willis was also shot the night of the incident, but was treated at a local hospital and released.