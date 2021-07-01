Police obtain arrest warrant for 2nd 'armed and dangerous' person in connection with Tyler shooting; suspect was recently released from hospital

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for a second person in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred over the weekend.
According to the Tyler Police Department, officials are searching for Jaderick Willis, 21, of Jacksonville. He is wanted in connection with the murder of Tylsha Brown, 46, of Katy, who died from her injuries after being shot while celebrating her birthday at New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris, located at 3709 Troup Highway, around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. Police say Willis was also shot the night of the incident, but was treated at a local hospital and released.
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Tyler restaurant
The TPD is also searching for Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, 22, of Jacksonville.
Both are to be considered armed and dangerous.
If anybody has any information on this case please contact Tyler police at (903) 531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.