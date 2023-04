Troopers are continuing to investigate and drivers are asked to avoid this area currently.

TYLER, Texas — At least one person is dead after a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning on State Highway 64 East and FM 848 in Smith County.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on scene confirmed the crash involving a small SUV and trash truck was deadly. The next of kin has not been notified yet.

Troopers are continuing to investigate and drivers are asked to avoid this area currently.