Athens police chief announces resignation

Densmore announced his resignation so that he could go into the private sector, the city of Athens said in a Facebook post.

ATHENS, Texas — Athens Police Department Chief John Densmore has stepped down from his position and the search for a new chief will begin immediately.

"This is a great opportunity for Chief Densmore to pursue his career goals, and we wish him well," the city of Athens said. "During his tenure, Chief Densmore has worked tirelessly to keep our city safe and enhance the quality of life for all of our citizens."

The post also thanked Densmore for his service to the community and wished him the best in his future endeavors. His last day at the department was Thursday.