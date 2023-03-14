East Texas parents divided over schools moving to 4-day weeks

Athens ISD was the first East Texas independent school district to make the move in 2019.

TYLER, Texas — As more school boards approve moving to a four-day school week for the 2023-24 academic year, parents remain divided on the issue.

Districts cite the move as a way to help with employee retention, while parents in favor of the change are celebrating more time for family and a mental and physical break for their children. Parents against the move point to childcare complications, food insecurity and more, with one local caregiver calling it "a Band-Aid for the teacher shortage issue."

Athens ISD was the first East Texas independent school district to make the move in 2019, and just last month New Diana ISD and Alto ISD added to the growing list of districts who have approved the new schedule.