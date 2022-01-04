Athens man accused of having meth in vehicle at church parking lot arrested

Police said inside the car were meth ready for distribution, scales, syringes and other paraphernalia.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — An Athens man was arrested Tuesday after police say he was found with three safes of packaged meth in his vehicle in Henderson County.

Ryan David Woods, 32, was parked with his wife in a church parking lot off of Old Tyler Highway after 2 a.m. when a Henderson County Sheriff's Office deputy approached the vehicle.

The sheriff's office said the deputy noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and Woods and his wife said they had been smoking marijuana earlier.

After searching the vehicle, the deputy located safes in the backseat. Police said inside these safes were meth ready for distribution, scales, syringes and other paraphernalia.