Athens man arrested for fathering child with 16-year old girl

ATHENS, Texas — An Athens man was arrested for suspected child abuse on Wednesday night.

APD Detective Cpl. Jacob Sumrall, along with a team of his Detectives and Patrol Officers, served an arrest warrant on Martin Brandstrom, 47, at his residence in Athens for Second-Degree Felony Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to a probable cause affidavit submitted to 392nd District Judge Scott McKee, the arrest warrant was issued based on DNA evidence indicating a 99.9 percent positive result that Brandstrom fathered a child with a 16-year-old Athens girl.

Judge McKee preset Brandstrom's bond at $1 million with conditions preventing him from having contact with any child under the age of 17.