Local News

Athens police seeking to ID man wanted in connection to ATM robbery

The robbery happened at the Vera Bank ATM located in the 700 Block of East Tyler Street.
Credit: City of Athens

ATHENS, Tenn. — The Athens Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a person of interest in a robbery.

According to Athens officials, on Dec. 14 at around 8:43 p.m., officers received a 911 call regarding a robbery at the Vera Bank ATM located in the 700 Block of East Tyler Street.

The victim told a patrolman that a male subject, wearing a grey hoodie, tan jacket, and khaki pants, approached his vehicle while he was parked at the ATM drive-thru. The victim says the subject displayed a semi-automatic pistol and demanded money.

Credit: City of Athens

After receiving the money, the subject ran into the woods behind the bank. The victim was unharmed.

The Athens Police Department responded to the scene and searched the area. However, they were unable to locate the male subject.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Athens Police Department at 903-675-5454 or report a tip to Henderson Crime Stoppers at 800-545-8477.

