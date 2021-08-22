East Texas authorities seeking 'armed and dangerous' man wanted for murder

Anyone with information on Justin Bennett’s whereabouts is urged to contact the SCSO by calling (936) 598-5601.

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is seeking the whereabouts of an "armed and dangerous" man wanted for murder.

According to the SCSO, Justin Earl Bennett, 41, is currently wanted by authorities.

Bennett stands 5'9 and weighs approximately 210 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on both forearms, scars on his life arm and his left calf. 5’9”, 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Bennett has tattoos on both forearms, scars on his left arm and left calf.

Officials say Bennett should be considered armed and dangerous.

He was last seen diving a black 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with the Texas license plate number: PBL9231.