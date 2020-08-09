Battle of Hawkins Creek | Spring Hill vs. White Oak canceled due to COVID-19

The 2019 contest ended with a lopsided victory for the Panthers as they shut out the Roughnecks 27-0.

LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first aired on May 22, 2020 when Spring Hill ISD named Weston Griffis athletic director/head football coach and Dee Lewis assistant athletic director following the departure of Jonny Louvier.

What would've been the 52nd Battle of Hawkins Creek between the Spring Hill Panthers and the White Oak Roughnecks will have to wait another year.

The heated rivalry game, originally scheduled for Friday, September 11, has been canceled due to COVID-19. On August 26, White Oak ISD announced the high school would be closing until Wednesday, September 9, out of "an abundance of caution" because of confirmed COVID-19 cases on campus.

Watch a recap of last year's matchup in the video below.

But, to hold you over another year, here are some fun facts that connect the schools more so than just a six-mile stretch of George Richey Road and half-a-century of gridiron greatness.

DID YOU KNOW:

White Oak leads the all-time series 26-25.

Former White Oak ISD superintendent Mike Gilbert was a longtime baseball coach and high school principal at Spring Hill before taking the post at WOISD. He retired from White Oak in December 2019.

Former Spring Hill superintendent Mike Crossland was the basketball coach at White Oak before making the move to SHISD.

White Oak High School band director Jason Steel is a Spring Hill graduate.

Former Spring Hill head football coach and high school principal Gene King (1966-1975) is a White Oak graduate.

Former Spring Hill head football coach Mark Sartain (2013-2014) was also the head football coach at White Oak (1995-2002).

White Oak ISD assistant superintendent Mitzi Neely is a former Spring Hill High School journalism teacher.

White Oak High School principal Donna Jennings is a 1977 graduate of Spring Hill, where she was the drum major and salutatorian.

White Oak has produced six NFL players (Max McGee, Byron Hunt, Mike Barber, Russell Wayt, Sam Hunt, Dick Fugler). Spring Hill has had three NFL players (Chad Mackey, Barry Bowman, Brandon Carter). White Oak's McGee also score the first touchdown in the inaugural Super Bowl for the Green Bay Packers.

Spring Hill will have to wait another to try and even the all-time series at 26.