Bethesda Health Clinic in Tyler expands services to children through merger with St. Paul's Children's Services

Bethesda Health CEO John English said families using St. Paul's Children's Services can expect the same level of care under Bethesda Pediatrics.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Bethesda Health Clinic, a nonprofit health care provider in Tyler, announced Friday its services have been expanded to children.

St. Paul Children’s Services has now become Bethesda Pediatrics.

Bethesda Health Clinic already provides affordable dental care, medical help and mental health services to uninsured adults, but thanks to a merger with St. Paul Children’s Medical and Dental Services similar services will be offered to children as well.

Bethesda Pediatrics gives health and nutrition education, immunizations, minor acute care, prescription assistance, preventive checkups, referrals to specialists, sick visits and a home for special needs children.

Bethesda Health CEO John English said families using St. Paul can expect the same level of care under Bethesda Pediatrics. He added Dr. Danny Price will continue to serve as the medical director.

"It should feel pretty seamless for those who have been patients or desire to be patients," English said.

Bethesda Health Clinic is also celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.