Brookshire Grocery Co. celebrating 95th anniversary with special promotions

TYLER, Texas — Brookshire Grocery Co. is celebrating its 95th anniversary starting Sept. 1, with special events and offers for customers and employee-partners throughout the entire month.

At Brookshire’s stores, it will include featured products with a special .95 cents price and additional YourPoints for customers each week.

For 95 years, the family-owned company has strived to remain true to the strong values of its founder. These include excellent customer service, clean stores, fresh products and strong community support.

Through the years, BGC has grown to become a leading regional grocery retailer with over 17,000 employees and more than 205 store locations in four states.

The stores are operating under the banners of Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Reasor’s.

BGC was founded by Wood T. Brookshire, along with his wife, Louise, in 1928 with the opening of their first small, 25 x 100-foot store in downtown Tyler.

“My grandparents were committed to serving their neighbors and community through the grocery business,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO.