Brookshire Grocery Co. sells pharmacy business to Walgreens

KILGORE, Texas — Brookshire Grocery Co. announced an agreement whereby Walgreens will acquire BGC’s 120 pharmacies in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, which includes pharmacy customer prescription files and related pharmacy inventory. The vast majority of these locations are being converted to Walgreens pharmacies that will operate inside of BGC’s stores.

“We are excited to take this next step with Walgreens to strengthen our pharmacies and further our commitment to our employee-partners and customers that make up our BGC family,” said Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO of Brookshire Grocery Co. “The pharmacy industry has become increasingly complex over the past few years, and it was important to us to find a business leader that has the capabilities to focus on providing exceptional pharmacy services and value to our customers.”

Eligible BGC pharmacy employees are being offered employment opportunities with Walgreens. In addition, pharmacy customers do not need to not take any action for their prescriptions to be transferred over. Customers’ prescriptions will transfer to Walgreens automatically. Customers will receive notification in the mail along with details about their prescriptions.