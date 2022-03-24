Brookshire's team serving free meals to storm, tornado victims in Gilmer

In Upshur County, an EF-2 tornado went through the area Monday night and into early Tuesday morning, NWS Shreveport confirmed.

GILMER, Texas — Brookshire Grocery Co. will be serving free dinners Thursday night to people affected by the storm that hit the Upshur County area earlier this week.

The Tyler-based grocery company has deployed its "Community Kitchen" and a team of employees to serve free hot meals in the parking lot of the New Beginnings Church.

The team began by serving free lunches late Thursday morning and dinners will be served starting at 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 1977 State Highway 155 North in Gilmer.