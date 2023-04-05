Bullard High School students help area senior citizens with yard work as part of annual service project

Some of the duties included mowing, trimming trees and shrubs, exterior painting, pulling weeds and cleaning gutters.

Example video title will go here for this video

BULLARD, Texas — A group of East Texas high school seniors spent Wednesday morning giving back to their elders.

Students participated in Bullard High School's fifth annual Seniors Serving Seniors event. The senior students went to several homes of senior citizens to help with yard work and small repair jobs.

Some of the duties included mowing, trimming trees and shrubs, exterior painting, pulling weeds and cleaning gutters.

Eden Cowart, Bullard High School senior, said coming out to help their neighbors helps show the senior citizens appreciation.

"Some of these people can’t do it on their own. So for us to come here and to help them do what they can’t do is a nice way to say we appreciate what they’ve done in the past and we can give back to them now," Cowart said.

Bullard High School English teacher Meagan Brown said it was great to give back to the community.