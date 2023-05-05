Carmel Baptist Church in Lindale to celebrate 170 years of service this weekend

"We're one of the oldest Baptist churches in Smith County, and this church has a great history and a great legacy," Pastor James Cheatham said.

LINDALE, Texas — This weekend, Carmel Baptist Church in Lindale is commemorating 170 years of ministry.

An interesting fact about the church is that the building foundation is built on tree stumps. The church, located at 19069 County Road 481 in Lindale, will host the anniversary service this Sunday with lots of singing, testimonies and history about the church.

Pastor James Cheatham is the longest standing pastor at Carmel Baptist at 17 years strong.

Church member George Hall said the congregation members have good sweet fellowship together.

"Everyone's welcome to come. We don't have strangers. We accept everybody and have a good time," Hall said.