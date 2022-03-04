Carthage man killed after striking back of freightliner in Panola County

Crooks failed to control his speed and he struck the back right of the freightliner, causing it to stop in the middle of the lanes.

PANOLA, Texas — A Carthage man was killed Thursday morning after his vehicle struck the back of a freightliner in Panola County.

David Crooks, 34, was driving a 1985 Chevrolet Silverado northwest on State Highway 149 in the inside lane, topping a small hillcrest. A 1999 freightliner truck tractor was in the inside lane, in front of the Chevrolet, preparing to turn left into a private drive, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Crooks failed to control his speed and he struck the back right of the freightliner, causing it to stop in the middle of the lanes. The freightliner went into the west bar ditch where it came to a stop, DPS said.

Crooks was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to an area funeral home. The driver of the freightliner was taken to a hospital with non-incapacitating injuries, according to DPS.