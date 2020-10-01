CARTHAGE, Texas — Supporters from across the country are continuing to show support for the family of Panola County Deputy Chris Dickerson.

Just days after laying her father to rest, Dickerson's daughter received a special visit from a hometown hero.

On Thursday, Keaontay Ingram, a running back for the Texas Longhorns and an alum of Carthage High School, paid a visit to her at Libby Elementary.
Our hearts have been broken over the loss of our Panola County Sheri... ff's Deputy, Chris Dickerson. His daughter, Kensley, had a BIG surprise today at lunch! Former CHS Bulldog and current University of Texas Longhorn, Keontay Ingram, stopped by to show his support for her during this difficult time!
Keaontay took a heart warming picture with her and spent some quality time with her to show his support for one of his Carthage neighbors.

