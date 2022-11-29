Chapel Hill ISD mourning loss of elementary student who died in crash over Thanksgiving break

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Ramirez family to help with medical and funeral expenses.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Chapel Hill ISD is mourning the loss of a beloved student.

According to Superintendent Lamond Dean, Wise Elementary student Daniela Nevaeh Ramirez died in a vehicle accident over Thanksgiving break.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Ramirez family to help with medical and funeral expenses.

"Currently, our school trauma team of counselors is meeting with Daniela’s closest friends and her teachers," Dean said. "CHISD counselors are well prepared to assist both students and staff following such tragic incidents."

Chapel Hill ISD thanked the public for their concern and and continued support for Wise Elementary in a statement posted to social media.