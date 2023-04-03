Christus Health announces acquistion of CardiaStream to form 'largest cardiology group in East Texas'

CardiaStream and Christus Health have been working together since 1982 at the first heart care program at Mother Frances Hospital.

TYLER, Texas — Christus Health and CardiaStream announced Monday afternoon that the health care systems have come together to form the "largest cardiology group in East Texas."

During a news conference at the Christus Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler, Christus and CardiaStream (Cardiovascular Associates of East Texas) leaders announced Christus' purchase of Cardiastream.

CardiaStream has joined Christus Trinity Clinic Cardiology and become a part of the Christus Heart and Vascular Institute.

According to the Christus Health website, CardiaStream and Christus Health have been working together since 1982 at the first heart care program at Mother Frances Hospital, pioneered by C. Fagg Sanford, MD and C. Noah Israel, MD.

"They have served the heart care needs of Northeast Texas for many years and are proud to join forces once again to continue their legacy of care," the website reads.

Through the new partnership, East Texans will have access to over 70 cardiovascular specialists with 13 practice locations throughout Northeast Texas, an outpatient cath lab and 14 highly trained clinician specialists.

These 13 locations include: Athens, Canton, Center, Crockett, Fairfield, Gun Barrel City, Henderson, Jacksonville, Mount Pleasant, Nacogdoches, Palestine, Quitman and Tyler.

