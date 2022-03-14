Murphy family retiring from furniture business after 70 years, retirement sales happening in the coming days

LaZBoy Furniture Galleries, at 1219 W. Loop 281 in Longview, and 6000 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler, will each be holding a huge "everything must go" retirement sale.

TYLER, Texas — The Murphy family has announced their plans to retire from the furniture business in East Texas, turning the page on an over 70-year history, 20 plus years of those representing the LaZBoy brand in both Longview and in Tyler.

“The Murphy family highly values the many relationships that we have established over the past seven decades, and we extended a heartfelt thank you to everyone we’ve been privileged to serve along the way," said Mike Murphy, LaZBoy Furniture Galleries - Longview and Tyler. “We look forward to seeing all the friends that we have made along the way again soon in our next adventure, whatever that may be.”

LaZBoy Furniture Galleries, at 1219 W. Loop 281 in Longview, and 6000 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler, will each be holding a huge "everything must go" retirement sale in the coming days. These events will feature drastic storewide price reductions on all recliners, sectionals, sofas, love seats, tables, lamps, accessories and more!