Diocese of Tyler Bishop Joseph Strickland says he won't resign, but would respect pope's authority

TYLER, Texas — Diocese of Tyler Bishop Joseph Strickland recently said he will not resign from his post but would respect if Pope Frances chose to remove him amid what Strickland calls confusing information.

"I have said publicly that I cannot resign as Bishop of Tyler because that would be me abandoning the flock that I was given charge of by Pope Benedict XVI. I have also said that I will respect the authority of Pope Francis if he removes me from office as Bishop of Tyler. I love Jesus Christ and the Catholic Church which He established. My only desire is to speak His Truth and live God’s Will to the best of my ability," Strickland said in a Wednesday blog post.

Strickland says he has not heard back from Church officials from Rome since his visit on June 24.

An article published on an website last week called, "The Pillar" recommended that the Bishop of Tyler should resign. Some of the individuals in the meeting were Pope Francis and the members of the Congregation for Bishops who suggested his resignation.

At this time, the information regarding the article is being looked at as leaked information from the Vatican.

