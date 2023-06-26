East Texas Bishop investigated by Vatican for social media posts, diocesan management

The source confirmed with EWTN News, the investigation addressed the bishop’s social media use but also questions related to diocesan management.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Last week, the Vatican’s Dicastery for Bishops concluded an investigation on Bishop Joseph E. Strickland, and the Diocese of Tyler.

According to the Catholic News Agency and EWTN News, an apostolic visitation was conducted for Strickland and the Diocese of Tyler for multiple reasons including a recent controversial social media post.

On May 12, Strickland posted a tweet that suggested Pope Francis was "underminging the Deposit of Faith," the Catholic News Agency said.

Since 2012, the prominent U.S. and East Texas diocese leader has faced numerous criticism for multiple social media posts.

According to the EWTN News, a source in the dioceses said the apostolic visitation consisted of week-long interviews with the diocesan clergy and laity. The investigation concluded on Saturday with a meeting with Strickland.

The investigation was lead by Bishop Emeritus Gerald Kicanas of Tucson and Bishop Dennis Sullivan of Camden, New Jersey, EWTN News confirmed.

The source also confirmed with EWTN News, the investigation addressed the bishop’s social media use but also questions related to diocesan management.

The Diocese of Tyler has seen major changes since Strickland's tenure such as the 2018 resignation of three diocesan officials and financially increase of the diocese, EWTN News said.

According to the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF), a delegated visitor or vistors are sent, on the behalf of the pope, to conduct an apostolic visitation also known as an “exceptional initiative of the Holy See."

At this moment, the investigation results remain unknown including any possible future changes at the Tyler diocese.

A person close to Strickland told EWTN News, that the Tyler bishop “doesn’t want to make too big of a deal” of the visitation.