Documents: Secondary car-to-car shooting investigation led officials to 4 arrests in Jasper County after-prom party shooting

An investigation into a car-to-car shooting in Jasper led to the arrests of four men for their involvement in a Jasper County shooting at an after-prom party that injured 11 people in April, arrest documents show.

Cheston Hartsfield, 18, of Newton; Tracy Hickman, 19, of Newton; Cameron Hartsfield, 19, of Newton; Tyler Porter, 19, of Newton, have been charged with engaging in organized crime and aggravated assault (discharge of a firearm recklessly into a habitation, building or vehicle causing serious bodily injury).

Their arrests are in connection with both the after-prom party shooting on County Road 263 after midnight on Sunday, April 23 and the secondary car-to-car shooting.

According to an arrest affidavit, while deputies were identifying victims of the after-prom party shooting at the local hospital, the sheriff's office heard about multiple shots fired in the area of Bevil Loop in the city of Jasper. It was reported that those shots came from an older white sedan in the area, traveling east on Highway 190 toward Newton.

This vehicle matched the description of the car that was seen at the after-prom party. During the shooting in the city, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper located the white sedan and evidence "in plain view that suggested it was involved in a shooting," the affidavit said.

A person, who was identified as Chesten Hartsfield, was found and determined to be the owner and driver of the white Pontiac Grand Prix. He was taken to the sheriff's office and admitted to being at the party on CR 263, according to the affidavit.

Chesten Hartsfield told officials he brought three other people to this party, and his identified them as his brother, Cameron Hartsfield, Porter and Hickman. After questioning, all four of them admitted to being at the party when the shooting happened, the document read.

Hickman admitted to shooting a gun from white sedan while he was getting shot at from other vehicles in the city of Jasper. Witnesses also identified Cameron Hartsfield, as known as "Bowda," as the person who shot into the open car port at the after-prom party.

Witnesses said they saw these four men displaying guns at the party and wearing partial masks like a "ski mask." Cameron Hartsfield was described as having no mask when the shooting happened, the affidavit stated.

When a search warrant was executed at a home near Newton High School in Newton on April 27, three of the men were taken into custody and a fourth turned himself in that evening.