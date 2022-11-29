Suspect arrested for allegedly stealing and shooting victim at convivence store

According to officials, the suspect was attempting to steal the victim's vehicle when he shot the victim and fled.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A suspect who alleged shot a man at a convenience store last night was arrested in Rusk County.

Tyler Arryngton Wallace, 22, was attempting to steal the victim's car at Clayton's convenience store on Highway 322. Wallace shot the victim and fled on foot, according to police.

Officials said deputies from Rusk and Gregg County arrived at the scene at 6:54 p.m. The victim was treated and later released at the scene.