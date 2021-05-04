East Texas Food Bank to hold drive-thru food distribution event this week

TYLER, Texas — The East Texas Food Bank will hold a drive-thru food distribution event this week in Lufkin and Longview.
With past distributions, the events are open to anyone and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements. These are drive-thru distributions and walk-ups will not be accepted. Multiple households can carpool. To pick up items for another household, not present, a note must be provided.
The food bank serves an average of 1,200 families at each distribution.
Lufkin
Tuesday, April 6
From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (while supplies last)
at George H. Henderson Expo Center
Tuesday, April 27
From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
at George H. Henderson Expo Center
Longview
Friday, April 9
From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (while supplies last)
at Gregg County Fairgrounds (Enter from 300 W. Cotton)
Tyler
Friday, April 16
From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
at Lindsey Park
Saturday, April 24
From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
at Green Acres Baptist Church
Also, anyone needing food assistance can visit EastTexasFoodBank.org and click “Find Food” to see the food bank's network of 200+ partner agencies (like food pantries and soup kitchens) and feeding programs.
The food bank covers 26 East Texas counties, so if someone can’t make a drive-thru distribution, they can visit the website to access the closest resource to them.