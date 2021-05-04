East Texas Food Bank to hold drive-thru food distribution event this week

Walk-ups will not be accepted.

TYLER, Texas — The East Texas Food Bank will hold a drive-thru food distribution event this week in Lufkin and Longview.

With past distributions, the events are open to anyone and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements. These are drive-thru distributions and walk-ups will not be accepted. Multiple households can carpool. To pick up items for another household, not present, a note must be provided.

The food bank serves an average of 1,200 families at each distribution.

Lufkin

Tuesday, April 6

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (while supplies last)

at George H. Henderson Expo Center

Tuesday, April 27

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

at George H. Henderson Expo Center

Longview

Friday, April 9

From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (while supplies last)

at Gregg County Fairgrounds (Enter from 300 W. Cotton)

Tyler

Friday, April 16

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

at Lindsey Park

Saturday, April 24

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

at Green Acres Baptist Church

Also, anyone needing food assistance can visit EastTexasFoodBank.org and click “Find Food” to see the food bank's network of 200+ partner agencies (like food pantries and soup kitchens) and feeding programs.