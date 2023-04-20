EAST TEXAS GIVING DAY: CBS19 spotlights 1 in 3 Foundation

The 1 in 3 Foundation believes the one in three women who will experience sexual abuse or assault during their lifetimes deserve meaningful understanding and crucial access to support.



But a culture of shame persists -- along with financial and social barriers - in standing between survivors and the care they deserve. As advocates for women recovering from sexual abuse and assault, the 1 in 3 Foundation exists to remove the barriers to healing from trauma in Smith County.



Your gift to the 1 in 3 Foundation will help a woman in our community struggling with anxiety, depression, PTSD or addiction as the result of sexual abuse or assault receive the care she needs from a licensed counselor or licensed clinical social worker.



You can help a woman begin her healing journey. You can change a life for the better.