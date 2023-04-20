EAST TEXAS GIVING DAY: CBS19 spotlights 1 in 3 Foundation

TYLER, Texas — The largest day of giving across East Texas is right around the corner!
East Texas Giving Day will take place Tuesday, April 25, and more than 300 nonprofits from across the region are seeking monetary donations to fund projects and programs, or get specialized equipment.
On Thursday, CBS19 featured the 1 in 3 Foundation.
The 1 in 3 Foundation believes the one in three women who will experience sexual abuse or assault during their lifetimes deserve meaningful understanding and crucial access to support.
But a culture of shame persists -- along with financial and social barriers - in standing between survivors and the care they deserve. As advocates for women recovering from sexual abuse and assault, the 1 in 3 Foundation exists to remove the barriers to healing from trauma in Smith County.
Your gift to the 1 in 3 Foundation will help a woman in our community struggling with anxiety, depression, PTSD or addiction as the result of sexual abuse or assault receive the care she needs from a licensed counselor or licensed clinical social worker.
You can help a woman begin her healing journey. You can change a life for the better.
Even though Giving Day is officially two weeks away, you can go ahead and give today! This year's event hopes to raise $3 million.
Check out the video above for more on the 1 in 3 Foundation.
For more on East Texas Giving Day and for a full list of participating nonprofits, click here.