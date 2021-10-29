x
WEEK 10: East Texas high school football scoreboard

Catch Under the Lights on CBS19 at 10:15 p.m. and again at 11 p.m. on The CW.

TYLER, Texas — It's Week 10 of the East Texas high school football season and CBS19 is bringing you real-time scores from all across the Piney Woods.

SCORES - FRIDAY, OCT. 29

Caney Creek 7 - Lufkin 31 (3Q)

Groveton 0 - Alto 56 (3Q) 

Tyler Legacy 14 - Rockwall-Heath 42 (3Q) 

Sherman 0 - Tyler High 17 (2Q) 

Henderson 14 - Mabank 14(3Q) 

North Lamar 0 - Gilmer 42 (HALFTIME) 

Sabine 6 - Gladewater 21 (HALFTIME) 

Pittsburg 21 - Spring Hill 7 (3Q)  

White Oak 7 - Tatum 21 (HALFTIME) 

Lindale 46 - Palestine 8 (HALFTIME) 

New Diana 17 - Ore City 7 (HALFTIME) 

Harmony 20 - Arp 17 (HALFTIME) 

Mineola 21 - Rains 14 (HALFTIME) 

Van 34 - Canton 32 (HALFTIME) 

Mt. Pleasant 28 - Pine Tree 7 (HALFTIME) 

Hallsville 14 - Marshall 17 (3Q)  

Whitehouse 14 - Jacksonville 0 (3Q) 

Athens 7 - Kilgore 21 (HALFTIME) 

