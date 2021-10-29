WEEK 10: East Texas high school football scoreboard

TYLER, Texas — It's Week 10 of the East Texas high school football season and CBS19 is bringing you real-time scores from all across the Piney Woods.
SCORES - FRIDAY, OCT. 29
Caney Creek 7 - Lufkin 31 (3Q)
Groveton 0 - Alto 56 (3Q)
Tyler Legacy 14 - Rockwall-Heath 42 (3Q)
Sherman 0 - Tyler High 17 (2Q)
Henderson 14 - Mabank 14(3Q)
North Lamar 0 - Gilmer 42 (HALFTIME)
Sabine 6 - Gladewater 21 (HALFTIME)
Pittsburg 21 - Spring Hill 7 (3Q)
White Oak 7 - Tatum 21 (HALFTIME)
Lindale 46 - Palestine 8 (HALFTIME)
New Diana 17 - Ore City 7 (HALFTIME)
Harmony 20 - Arp 17 (HALFTIME)
Mineola 21 - Rains 14 (HALFTIME)
Van 34 - Canton 32 (HALFTIME)
Mt. Pleasant 28 - Pine Tree 7 (HALFTIME)
Hallsville 14 - Marshall 17 (3Q)
Whitehouse 14 - Jacksonville 0 (3Q)
Athens 7 - Kilgore 21 (HALFTIME)